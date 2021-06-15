The Activities Council of Thomson proudly announces the lineup of musicians for the 27th Annual Blind Willie McTell Music Festival.
This year’s date for the iconic day of great roots music is Saturday September 25, in Thomson. The one-day event is held in honor of Thomson’s Blind Willie McTell, a pioneering guitarist, songwriter and performer.
McTell, a giant of a performer in the first half of the 20th century, was a complete original whose talent was unmatched regarding early American music. He was born South of Thomson in McDuffie County and is buried in the Happy Valley area of McDuffie County.
Modern guitarists, far and wide, cite his influence as a writer, a player, and an entertainer. The roster for the 27th features a broad swipe of influences from blues to jazz and ragtime to Americana.
The fest this year will feature North Mississippi Allstars. The group was formed in 1996 by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson (sons of Memphis musician/producer Jim Dickinson), with the intention of combining the blues and bluegrass of the North Mississippi region with rock and other modern forms. Their first album Shake Hands with Shorty was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Additionally three subsequent albums 51 Phantom, Electric Blue Watermelon, and Up and Rolling, released in 2020, received nominations in the same category. The group also won a Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut in 2001. They’ve played countless shows in front of avid crowds, touring alongside Robert Plant, Patty Griffin, Mavis Staples, and John Hiatt, among many others.
In addition, the festival will feature Son Volt, the pre-imminent combo lead by Jay Farrar, who along with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, was one of the founders of Uncle Tupelo. Touring behind a new disc, out in July, the band has released 11 albums of original material by Farrar, all of which is strongly and equally influenced by folk, rock, blues and country styles of music. They’ve been making strong critically acclaimed music for a couple of decades and we could not be prouder to have them at this year’s fest.
From Santa Monica, we are honored to introduce Joachim Cooder to Thomson, the home of McTell. Cooder, son of famed guitarist and musicologist Ry Cooder, is a percussionist, drummer and pianist and will be on our stage, fronting his trio. Do a search of his recording credits and you’ll see an amazing list of music projects he has participated in. Cooder’s eclectic solo material is his own take on the influences he’s been exposed to all his life and he’s out touring behind his second release, Over That Road I’m Bound, his interpretation of the songs of Uncle Dave Macon slated for later in the year.
Rounding out the lineup will be Atlanta’s Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and 12 string guitarist Todd Albright, from Michigan. Crimmins and his band offer an incredible blast of high energy Ragtime and Dixieland music, filtered through a lens of Crimmins originals and rollicking covers from the early 20th century. Albright comes to Thomson from Detroit. Touring solo, he is a wonderful performer, vocalist, and player of the twelve string guitar. Of course, he’s a disciple of McTell, Leadbelly and other great Country blues artists from the past and will right at home on our stage.
In addition to Saturday’s fantastic lineup, the Thomson-McDuffie County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be hosting a FREE Kick off Concert in downtown Thomson on Friday September 24, 2021 featuring the Randall Bramblett Band. The event will be held on Railroad Street outside of the Thomson Depot from 7-10 pm. Tickets will be on sale July 1, 2021 at www.blindwillie.com.
Prices for tickets are $35 advance, and $45 on the day of. There is no charge for children, ages 12 and under. Great regional food will again be featured along the food court. Gates open at 11 in the morning, with music beginning at noon. Come join the fun at the 27th Annual Blind Willie McTell Music Festival. This year’s event was awarded a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, in the amount of $5,000.
“A thriving arts community creates thousands of jobs and contributes to a healthy and diverse economy. The Georgia Council for the Arts is proud to continue to support our state’s arts organizations through the distribution of Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The arts community needs our support more than ever, and this funding offers immediate assistance in housing and facilitating arts programs that provide meaningful experiences for Georgians.”
Organizers of the festival, the Activities Council of Thomson (ACT) are a non-profit organization founded in 1974. ACT was formed to foster education, appreciation and promotion of American arts, particularly those that draw from Southern history, culture and the American experience.
To this end, its primary purpose over the past two decades has been to expose this area of Georgia to styles of music and musicians that, without our effort, would likely pass us by.
For our work, we were honored with the Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities in 2014. For more information visit our Facebook page or our website at www.blindwillie.com.
